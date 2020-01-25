Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/25/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL (SYF) is a large-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company's revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit. It offers its credit products through its subsidiary, Synchrony Bank (the Bank). Through the Bank, it offers a range of deposit products insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts (IRAs), money market accounts and savings accounts. The Company offers three types of credit products: credit cards, commercial credit products and consumer installment loans. The Company also offers a debt cancellation product. It offers two types of credit cards: private label credit cards and Dual Cards.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: FAIL YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORP (MGY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, formerly TPG Pace Energy Holdings Corp, is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company owns assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The Company operates in Karnes County and Giddings Field. It operates 14, 070 net acres in Karnes County and approximately 3,60,000 net acres in Giddings Field.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING (AEL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 65% to 78% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is engaged in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. The Company issues fixed annuity and life insurance products through its life insurance subsidiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York and Eagle Life Insurance Company. Its target market includes the group of individuals aged 45 to 75 seeking to accumulate tax-deferred savings or create guaranteed lifetime income. The Company distributes through a range of distribution channels, including independent agents, broker/dealers, banks and registered investment advisors. Its product types include fixed index annuities, annual reset fixed rate annuities, multi-year fixed rate annuities and single premium immediate annuities. Its life insurance products include traditional ordinary and term, universal life and other interest-sensitive life insurance products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

DORCHESTER MINERALS LP (DMLP) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is a limited partnership company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and administration of Royalty Properties and net profits interests (NPIs). As of December 31, 2016, the Royalty Properties consisted of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits and leasehold interests located in many counties and parishes in 25 states. The NPIs represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the Company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had completed 270 wells on its Royalty Properties in seven states, and 39 new wells completed on its Properties in three states. The Company owns both a royalty interest and a net profits interest. The Company's general partner is Dorchester Minerals Management LP.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. (BIO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures and supplies the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry and other markets with a range of products and systems used to separate chemical and biological materials and to identify, analyze and purify their components. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. Life Science segment markets and develops, manufactures and markets approximately 6,000 reagents, apparatus and laboratory instruments. Its products are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes and food testing regimes. Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits and specialized quality controls that serve clinical laboratories in the global diagnostics market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Peter Lynch has returned 428.57% vs. 231.51% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.