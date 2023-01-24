Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/24/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP (UMPQ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Umpqua Holdings Corporation is a financial holding company that is engaged primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking. The Company provides a range of banking, wealth management, mortgage, and other financial services to corporate, institutional, and individual customers through its wholly owned banking subsidiary Umpqua Bank. Its segments include Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Core Banking segment includes all lines of business, except mortgage banking, including wholesale, retail, and private banking, as well as the operations, technology, and administrative functions of the Bank and Holding Company. The Mortgage Banking segment includes the production and sale of residential real estate loans, the servicing income from its serviced loan portfolio, the quarterly changes in the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) asset, and the specific expenses that are related to mortgage banking activities, including variable commission expenses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

ZIONS BANCORPORATION NA (ZION) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 83% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zions Bancorporation, National Association is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations primarily through seven separately managed affiliate banks, each with its own local branding, including Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust (CB&T), National Bank of Arizona (NBAZ), Nevada State Bank (NSB), Vectra Bank Colorado (Vectra), The Commerce Bank of Washington (TCBW). It provides various banking products and services, which includes corporate banking, commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses, commercial real estate banking, municipal and public finance services, retail banking, including residential mortgages, trust services, wealth management and private client banking, and capital markets products and services. It provides banking products and related services through its approximately 418 branches in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NETFLIX INC (NFLX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Netflix, Inc. is an entertainment services company. The Company has paid streaming memberships in over 190 countries, and it allows members to watch a variety of television (TV) series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a variety of genres and languages. Its members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, without commercials. Additionally, the Company offers its digital versatile disk (DVD) -by-mail service in the United States. It offers a variety of streaming membership plans, the price of which varies by country and the features of the plan. The pricing of its plans ranges from U.S. dollar equivalent of approximately $2 to $27 per month. It members can watch streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes and mobile devices. It acquires, licenses and produces content, including original programming.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

