Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/23/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. (ADR) (NABZY) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Australia Bank Limited (NAB) is a financial services company. The Company's segments include the Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, New Zealand Banking and Corporate Functions and Other. Business and Private Banking focuses on small and medium customer segments, including specialized Agriculture, Health, Government, Education and Community services. Personal Banking provides customers with products and services provides home loans or manage personal finances through deposit, credit or personal loan facilities. Corporate and Institutional Banking provides a range of products and services including client coverage, corporate finance, markets, asset servicing, transactional banking and enterprise payments. It consists of Partnership Banking, servicing retail, business, and private customers; Corporate and Institutional Banking, servicing corporate and institutional customers, and includes Markets Sales operations in New Zealand.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC (ABR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 54% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in a portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) and commercial real estate markets, primarily consisting of bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity. The Company operates through two segments: Structured Business and Agency Business. It also invests in real estate-related joint ventures and in real estate-related notes and certain mortgage-related securities. It focuses on various investment types, which include Bridge Financing, Preferred Equity Investments, Mezzanine Financing, Junior Participation Financing, Single-Family Rental Portfolio Financing, Structured Transactions, government-sponsored enterprises (GSE) and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Agency Lending and Private Label. It also underwrites, originates and services long-term permanent fixed rate loans on SFR properties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

