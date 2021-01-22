Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/22/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

KEYCORP (KEY) is a large-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KeyCorp is a bank holding company. The Company is a bank-based financial services company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association (KeyBank), which is engaged in providing banking services. Through KeyBank and other subsidiaries, it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate and institutional clients. Its segments include Key Community Bank and Key Corporate Bank. Key Community Bank serves individuals and small to mid-sized businesses by offering a range of deposit, investment, lending, credit card, and personalized wealth management products and business advisory services. Key Corporate Bank is a full-service corporate and investment bank focused on serving the needs of middle market clients in industry sectors, which include consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate and technology.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of KEYCORP

Full Guru Analysis for KEY

Full Factor Report for KEY

SIERRA BANCORP (BSRR) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered bank, which offers a range of retail and commercial banking services. The Bank's products and services are related to the business of lending money and accepting deposits. Its customers have access to electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives around the country through the Pulse Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) network. Its Internet branch provides the ability to open deposit accounts online; an online banking option with bill-pay and mobile banking capabilities, including mobile check deposit; a customer service center that is accessible by toll-free telephone during business hours, and an automated telephone banking system. It offers a range of other banking products and services to complement and support its lending and deposit products, including remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SIERRA BANCORP

Full Guru Analysis for BSRR

Full Factor Report for BSRR

HOULIHAN LOKEY INC (HLI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is a global independent investment bank that focuses on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), capital markets, financial restructuring, valuation, and strategic consulting. The Company operates through three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial Advisory Services. The Company provides financial professionals with an integrated platform that enables them to deliver advice to its clients. The Corporate Finance activities include two categories: M&A and capital markets advisory. The Financial Advisory Services segment includes financial opinions, and a range of valuation and financial consulting services in the United States. It also provides strategic consulting services to clients. The Financial Restructuring segment provides advice to debtors and creditors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of HOULIHAN LOKEY INC

Full Guru Analysis for HLI

Full Factor Report for HLI

METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP (MCB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 65% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, Metropolitan Commercial Bank, the Bank provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities and affluent individuals in the New York metropolitan area. In addition to the traditional commercial banking products, it offers cash management and retail banking services. The Bank also serve as an issuing bank for debit card programs nationwide. The Bank's products and services include lending products and services and retail product and services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP

Full Guru Analysis for MCB

Full Factor Report for MCB

More details on Validea's Peter Lynch strategy

Peter Lynch Stock Ideas

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.