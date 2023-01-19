Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/19/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

TYSON FOODS, INC. (TSN) is a large-cap value stock in the Fish/Livestock industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tyson Foods, Inc. is a protein-focused food company. Its segments include Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. Beef segment includes its operations related to processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal cuts and case-ready products. It also includes sales from allied products such as hides and variety meats, as well as logistics operations to move products through the supply chain. Pork segment includes operations related to processing live market hogs and fabricating pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal cuts and case-ready products. Chicken segment includes domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into, and purchasing raw materials for, fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products. Prepared Foods includes operations related to manufacturing and marketing, frozen and refrigerated food products and logistics operations to move products through the supply chain.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP (VLY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company and financial holding company. The Company's principal subsidiary includes Valley National Bank (the Bank). It offers a full suite of national and regional banking solutions through various commercial, retail, insurance and wealth management financial services products. It provides personalized service and customized solutions to assist its customers with their financial service needs. Its solutions include, but are not limited to, traditional consumer and commercial deposit and lending products, commercial real estate financing, small business loans, equipment financing, insurance and wealth management financial services products, cash management solutions, and personal financing solutions, such as residential mortgages, home equity loans and automobile financing. It also offers niche financial services, including loan and deposit products for homeowners' associations, insurance premium financing and cannabis-related business banking.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BANK FIRST CORP (BFC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bank First Corporation is the holding company for Bank First, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial services, including commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans. The Bank offers loan, deposit, and treasury management products at each of its banking locations. The Bank's products include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking and mobile banking. The Bank operates approximately 21 offices, including its headquarters, in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, and Jefferson counties in the State of Wisconsin. It serves individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and professional firms.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MERCANTILE BANK CORP (MBWM) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mercantile Bank Corporation is a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank. Its bank is a state banking company. It provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and retail banking services. It makes secured and unsecured commercial, construction, mortgage, and consumer loans, and accepts checking, savings, and time deposits. It provides a range of personal banking services, such as checking, savings, certificate of deposit, health savings, cards, loans, online, and mobile services. It offers a range of loans, such as home equity loans, personal loans, overdraft protection, and student loans. It also enables customers to conduct certain loan and deposit transactions on a personal computer and through mobile applications. It provides a range of insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

M&T BANK CORP (MTB) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: M&T Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company's bank subsidiaries include M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust, N.A. It offers retail and commercial banking, and others. Its segments include Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking and Retail Banking. Its Business Banking segment provides business loans and leases, including business credit cards, deposit products, and financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit products and banking services for middle-market and commercial customers. The Discretionary Portfolio segment includes investment and trading account securities, residential real estate loans and other assets. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment services residential mortgage loans and sells loans in secondary market to investors. The Retail Banking segment offers services through delivery channels, which include branch offices, automated teller machines, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP (HWC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hancock Whitney Corporation is a financial services company. It provides financial services through its bank subsidiary, Hancock Whitney Bank (the Bank), a Mississippi state bank. The Bank offers a broad range of traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business and retail customers, providing a variety of transaction and savings deposit products, treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products (including revolving credit facilities), and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees. The Bank also provides trust and investment management services. The Bank also provides trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations and individuals. Its primary lending focus is to provide commercial, consumer and real estate loans to consumers, small and middle market businesses, and corporate clients in the markets served by the Bank. The Bank, through its trust department, offers a full range of trust services on a fee basis.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC (PNFP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a Tennessee state-chartered bank. The Bank offers a full range of lending products, including commercial, real estate and consumer loans to individuals, businesses and professional entities. The Bank is also focused on offering core deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, including access to products offered through various IntraFi Network Deposit programs. It also offers a range of treasury management and remote deposit services, including online wire origination, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, and lockbox processing. It operates approximately 118 offices, including 49 in Tennessee, 37 in North Carolina, 20 in South Carolina, nine in Virginia, two in Georgia and one in Alabama.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

NORTHWEST BANCSHARES INC (NWBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 70% to 78% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company of Northwest Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered stock savings bank. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering personal and business banking solutions, investment management and trust services. Its principal lending activities include origination of loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one-to-four-family residences, shorter term consumer loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans. Its principal sources of funds are personal and business deposits, borrowed funds and the principal and interest payments on loans and marketable securities. The Bank has approximately 170 community-banking locations throughout its market area in Pennsylvania, western New York, eastern Ohio, and Indiana.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP. (SNV) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company. The Company provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, and international banking to its clients. The Company's segments include Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Commercial Banking services includes treasury management, asset management, capital markets services, institutional trust services and commercial, financial and real estate loans. Its consumer banking services include accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services, including Visa and MasterCard services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC (AEP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) is an electric public utility holding company. The service areas of the Company's public utility subsidiaries cover the states of Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. The Company's segments include Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing. AEP's vertically integrated utility operations are engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers. Transmission and Distribution Utilities segment consists of the transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers. The AEP Transmission Holdco segment develops, constructs and operates transmission facilities. The Generation & Marketing segment conducts marketing, risk management and retail activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CHARLES SCHWAB CORP (SCHW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 78% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Charles Schwab Corporation is a savings and loan holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management custody, and financial advisory services. The Company provides financial services to individuals and institutional clients through two segments: Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, and banking and trust services to individual investors, and retirement plan services. The Advisor Services segment provides custodial, trading, banking and trust, and support services, as well as retirement business services to independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), independent retirement advisors and recordkeepers. The Company's product offerings include brokerage, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), advice solutions, banking and trust.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

