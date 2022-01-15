Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/15/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

PENTAIR PLC (PNR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pentair plc is a provider of water solution to homes, business and industry around the world. The Company operates in two segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies. Its Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, and commercial and residential water treatment products and systems. Its pool equipment and accessories include pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment and pool accessories. Its water treatment products and systems include pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products. Its Industrial & Flow Technologies segment manufactures and sells fluid treatment and pump products, and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps and water supply pumps.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PENTAIR PLC

TURNING POINT BRANDS INC (TPB) is a small-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Turning Point Brands, Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products with active ingredients. The Company sells a range of products to adult consumers, including staple products with its brands Zig-Zag and Stoker's to its next generation products. It operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products and NewGen Products. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes and related products; and finished cigars and make-your-own cigar wraps. Stoker's Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff, and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products. NewGen Products segment markets and distributes cannabidiol, liquid vapor products and certain other products without tobacco and/or nicotine; distributes a wide assortment of products to non-traditional retail outlets via VaporBeast; and markets and distributes assortment of products to individual consumers via the VaporFi B2C online platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of TURNING POINT BRANDS INC

FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS INC (FND) is a large-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The Company operates approximately 147 warehouse-format stores and two design studios across 33 states. The Company offers an assortment of in-stock hard-surface flooring, which includes tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone along with decorative and installation accessories. The Company offers its products to various customers, including general contractors, professional installers and other commercial businesses, do it yourself customers, and customers who buy the products for professional installation. It uses traditional advertising media, combined with social media and online marketing to promote its products and services. The Company also sells products through its Website, www.flooranddecor.com.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS INC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

