Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/4/2025

SIGA TECHNOLOGIES INC (SIGA) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 53% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SIGA Technologies, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of medicines to treat and prevent infectious diseases. Its flagship product, TPOXX (tecovirimat), is an antiviral medicine approved in the United States and Canada for the treatment of smallpox and authorized in Europe, the United Kingdom, and Japan for the treatment of smallpox, monkeypox (mpox), cowpox, and vaccinia complications. TPOXX specifically inhibits the activity of a protein called VP37, found on the surface of all orthopoxviruses. This prevents the virus from leaving infected cells, slowing the spread of the infection and limiting it to a point where the immune system can clear the virus. The European Medicines Agency and United Kingdom approvals include labeling for oral tecovirimat indicating its use for the treatment of smallpox, monkeypox, cowpox, and vaccinia complications following vaccination against smallpox.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

