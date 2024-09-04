Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/4/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

WISDOMTREE INC (WT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: WisdomTree, Inc is a global financial company. The Company is offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models, solutions and products leveraging blockchain technology. The Company is also engaged in developing next-generation digital products, services and structures, including digital or blockchain-enabled mutual funds (Digital Funds) and tokenized assets, as well as its blockchain - native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime. WisdomTree Prime is a blockchain-native wallet developed for saving, spending, and investing in both native crypto assets and tokenized versions of mainstream financial assets. The Company's ETPs cover equity, commodities, fixed income, leveraged-and-inverse, currency, alternatives, and cryptocurrencies. It operates as an ETP sponsor and asset manager, providing investment advisory services globally through its subsidiaries in the United States and Europe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of WISDOMTREE INC

PRIMEENERGY RESOURCES CORP (PNRG) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas. The Company owns leasehold, mineral and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties across the United States, primarily in Oklahoma, and Texas. Through its subsidiaries Prime Operating Company, Eastern Oil Well Service Company, and EOWS Midland Company, it acts as operator and provides well-servicing support operations for many of the onshore oil and gas wells it operates, as well as for third parties. It operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in approximately 952 additional wells. It maintains an acreage position of approximately 16,407 gross (9,341 net) acres in the Permian Basin in West Texas, primarily in Reagan, Upton, Martin and Midland counties. It has over 511 producing wells in the Mid-Continent area, of which 128 wells are operated by the Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PRIMEENERGY RESOURCES CORP

NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES INC (NSSC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NAPCO) manufactures and designs electronic security devices, cellular communication services and school safety solutions. The Company offers a diversified array of security products, encompassing access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems and video surveillance products. The products are used by commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and governmental applications, and are sold worldwide to independent distributors, dealers and installers of security equipment. NAPCO manufactures and markets various products for alarm systems, which include automatic communicators, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panel and area detectors. It also manufactures a variety of door locking devices, including microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card reader and bio-metric operation, door alarms, door locks and bolt locks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES INC

MAREX GROUP PLC (MRX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marex Group plc offers diversified global financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets. The Company provide critical services to its clients by connecting them to global exchanges and providing a range of execution services. Its segments include Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making, Hedging and Investment Solutions, and Corporate. Clearing segment acts as the interface between exchanges and clients. This segment provides the connectivity that allows its clients access to exchanges and central clearing houses. Agency and Execution segment matches buyers and sellers on an agency basis by facilitating price discovery primarily across energy and financial securities markets. Market Making segment acts as principal to provide direct market pricing to professional and wholesale counterparties, primarily metals, agriculture, energy, and financial securities markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MAREX GROUP PLC

