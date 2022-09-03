Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/3/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

AEHR TEST SYSTEMS (AEHR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aehr Test Systems is engaged in the designing, engineering and manufacturing of test and burn-in equipment used in the semiconductor industry. The Company manufactures and markets full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and related accessories. The Company's principal products are the Advanced Burn-In and Test System (ABTS), the FOX full wafer contact parallel test and burn-in systems, the MAX burn-in system, the WaferPak full wafer contactor, the DiePak carrier and test fixtures. It develops, manufactures and sell systems, which are designed to perform reliability screening and stress testing, burn-in or cycling, of homogeneous and heterogenous logic and memory integrated circuits (ICs) sensors and optical devices. These systems can be used to simultaneously perform parallel testing and burn-in of packaged ICs, singulated bare die or ICs still in wafer form.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

CRESCENT CAPITAL BDC INC (CCAP) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company's primary investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through debt and related equity investments. The Company will seek to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in secured debt and unsecured debt, as well as related equity securities of private United States middle-market companies. The Company may purchase interests in loans or make debt investments, either directly from its target companies as primary market or private credit investments, or primary or secondary market bank loan or high yield transactions in over-the-counter market. The Company in-addition is also focused to invest in private credit transactions, and in certain circumstances it will also invest in syndicated loans and bonds. The Company is managed by Crescent Cap Advisors, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

BANK OF PRINCETON (BPRN) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Bank of Princeton is a community bank. The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with approximately 19 branches. It provides products, services and technology from personal banking and lending products, to a full range of business products. Its paycheck protection program is a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses and sole proprietors to keep their workers on the payroll. The Bank offers business checking, business savings, commercial lending, safe deposit boxes, business credit cards and many other services. It has branches in New Jersey, including three in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Chesterfield, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Hamilton, Lakewood, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Monroe, New Brunswick, Pennington, Piscataway, Princeton Junction, Quakerbridge and Sicklerville. The Bank also has approximately four branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

HOME BANCORP, INC. (HBCP) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Home Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Home Bank, N.A. (the Bank), a nationally chartered bank. The Bank conducts business through approximately 38 banking offices in the Acadiana, Baton Rouge, Greater New Orleans and Northshore (of Lake Pontchartrain) regions of south Louisiana and the Natchez region of west Mississippi. The Bank is primarily engaged in attracting deposits from the public and using those funds to invest in loans and securities. Its principal sources of funds are customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments and funds borrowed from outside sources such as the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Dallas. These funds are primarily used for the origination of loans, including one-to four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC. (BXC) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BlueLinx Holdings, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products in United States. The Company provides both branded and private-label stock keeping units (SKUs) across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, metal building products, and other construction materials. The Company distributes its products in two principal categories: specialty products and structural products. Its specialty products include engineered wood products, molding, siding and trim, cedar, metal products (excluding rebar and remesh) and insulation. Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products primarily used for structural support in construction projects. It also offers a range of value-added services and solutions to its customers and suppliers, including inventory stocking; intermodal distribution services; milling and fabrication services, and backhaul services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

More details on Validea's Motley Fool strategy

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

