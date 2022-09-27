Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/27/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. (GNTY) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Guaranty Bank & Trust (the Bank), offers a range of commercial and consumer banking, as well as trust and wealth management, products and services that meet the needs of small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. Its lending activities provide a range of loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, term loans, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development loans, and borrowing base loans. It also offers various consumer loans to individuals and professionals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit. The Bank operates approximately 32 full-service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA) and the Houston MSA.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for GNTY

Full Factor Report for GNTY

LCNB CORP. (LCNB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, LCNB National Bank (the Bank). The Bank's Loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, agricultural loans, construction loans, consumer loans and small business administration loans. The Bank's residential mortgage lending activities consist of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages. The Bank provides complete trust administration, estate settlement, and fiduciary services and also offers investment management of trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Its other services include safe deposit boxes, night depositories and others. It operates approximately 32 offices and its primary market area consists of counties located in Southwestern and South Central Ohio.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of LCNB CORP.

Full Guru Analysis for LCNB

Full Factor Report for LCNB

NORTHRIM BANCORP, INC. (NRIM) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment's principal business focuses on the offering of loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in its primary market areas. The Home Mortgage lending segment's principal business focuses on the origination and sale of mortgage loans for one- to four-family residential properties. Its loan products include short and medium-term commercial loans, commercial credit lines, construction and real estate loans, and consumer loans. Its deposit services include business and personal noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers convenience services including mobile Web and text banking, consumer online account opening, personal finance, online documents, consumer debit cards and business debit cards.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NORTHRIM BANCORP, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for NRIM

Full Factor Report for NRIM

NACCO INDUSTRIES, INC. (NC) is a small-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 83% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NACCO Industries, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates through three business segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining) and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer. The NAMining segment is a mining partner for producers of aggregates, lithium and other minerals. The Minerals Management segment, which includes the Catapult Mineral Partners (Catapult) business, acquires and promotes the development of mineral interests. In addition, Mitigation Resources of North America (Mitigation Resources) provides stream and wetland mitigation solutions. The Company's subsidiaries include America Lignite Energy LLC, Bellaire Corporation, C&H Mining Company, Inc., Caddo Creek Resources Company, LLC, Camino Real Fuels, LLC, Catapult Mineral Partners, LLC, Centennial Natural Resources, LLC, Coyote Creek Mining Company, LLC, Demery Resources Company, LLC and Mitigate Tennessee, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NACCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for NC

Full Factor Report for NC

PARKE BANCORP, INC. (PKBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Parke Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of Parke Bank (the Bank). The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. It offers a range of loan products, deposits services and other financial products through its retail branches and other channels to its customers. Its lending businesses consist of commercial real estate lending, residential real estate lending and construction lending. It also offers a range of commercial and industry loan, and consumer loan products to its customers. It funds its lending business primarily with deposits generated through retail deposits and commercial relationships. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market deposits, time deposits and other traditional deposit services. In addition to traditional products and services, it offers contemporary products and services, such as debit cards, Internet banking and online bill payment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PARKE BANCORP, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for PKBK

Full Factor Report for PKBK

ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. (ASPS) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate and mortgage industries. The Company's business processes, vendor and electronic payment management software and behavioral science-based analytics manage outcomes for marketplace participants. It operates through two segments: Mortgage Services and Technology Services. The Mortgage Services segment provides loan servicers, originators, rental property investors and real estate consumers with products, services and technologies. The Technology Services segment provides software and data analytics solutions that support management of mortgage and real estate activities and marketplace transactions across mortgage and real estate lifecycles and information technology infrastructure management services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.

Full Guru Analysis for ASPS

Full Factor Report for ASPS

CIVISTA BANCSHARES INC (CIVB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company, through the subsidiary bank, Civista Bank, is primarily engaged in the business of community banking. Civista Bank is located in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Huron, Logan, Madison, Montgomery, Ottawa, Richland and Summit, in the Indiana counties of Dearborn and Ripley and in the Kentucky county of Kenton. It conducts a general banking business that involves collecting customer deposits, making loans, purchasing securities, and offering Trust services. Its loan portfolio consists of commercial and agriculture, commercial real estate-owner occupied, commercial real estate non-owner occupied, residential real estate, real estate construction, farm real estate, consumer and others. Its deposits include non-interest and interest-bearing demand deposits; savings accounts, including money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, including individual retirement accounts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CIVISTA BANCSHARES INC

Full Guru Analysis for CIVB

Full Factor Report for CIVB

PARTNERS BANCORP (PTRS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company owns The Bank of Delmarva (Delmarva) and Virginia Partners Bank (Partners). The two banks together constitute Affiliate Banks. The Company provides various services to the Affiliate Banks which include management assistance, internal auditing services, compliance management, financial reporting and training, and vendor management support. Delmarva provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses and professionals in Southern New Jersey and the eastern shore regions of Maryland and Delaware. Partners engages in the general banking business and provides financial services to the communities in and around the Greater Fredericksburg, Virginia area and Anne Arundel County and the three counties of Southern Maryland. Each Affiliate Bank is a full-service community bank, and offers a range of deposit products, loan services, and other services to its customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PARTNERS BANCORP

Full Guru Analysis for PTRS

Full Factor Report for PTRS

More details on Validea's Motley Fool strategy

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.