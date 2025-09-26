Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/26/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC (KINS) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kingstone Companies, Inc. is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company. The Company offers property and casualty insurance products through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company (KICO). KICO is a carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO is engaged in writing personal lines and commercial auto insurance in New York. KICO is also licensed in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine. In addition, through its subsidiary, Cosi Agency, Inc. (Cosi), a multi-state licensed general agency, it accesses alternative distribution channels. Its product lines include personal lines, livery physical damage, and other. Personal lines consist of homeowners, dwelling fire, cooperative/condominium, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The Company writes for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC

KINS Guru Analysis

KINS Fundamental Analysis

