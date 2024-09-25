Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/25/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

EUROSEAS LTD (ESEA) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Euroseas Ltd. is engaged in the shipping business. The Company is an owner and operator of drybulk and container carrier vessels and is a provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk and containerized cargoes. Eurobulk Ltd. manages the Company's operations. The Company also owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers. The Company has a fleet of 12 vessels, including Kamsarmax drybulk carrier, Panamax drybulk carriers and Handymax drybulk carrier, Intermediate containerships, Handysize containerships, and Feeder containerships. The Company's five drybulk carriers have a total cargo capacity of 351,272 deadweight tons (dwt), and its seven containerships have a cargo capacity of 11,828 twenty-foot equivalent units (teu).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

