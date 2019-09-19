Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/19/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP. (OVBC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company has a banking subsidiary, The Ohio Valley Bank Company (the Bank). The Company's financial service operations are aggregated in two segments: banking and consumer finance. The Company also owns nonbank subsidiaries, which include Loan Central, Inc., which engages in lending; Ohio Valley Financial Services Agency, LLC, which is used to facilitate the receipt of commissions on insurances sold by the Bank and Loan Central, and OVBC Captive, Inc., a limited purpose property and casualty insurance company. The Company is engaged in certain non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking/equity investment activities. The Bank is a financial institution offering a range of commercial and consumer banking services within southeastern Ohio, as well as western West Virginia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Motley Fool has returned 562.40% vs. 202.46% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

