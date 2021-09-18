Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/18/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

HORIZON BANCORP INC (HBNC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (Horizon) is a bank holding company. Horizon provides a wide range of banking services in northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan through its bank subsidiary, Horizon Bank (Horizon Bank or the Bank) and other affiliated entities and Horizon Risk Management, Inc. Horizon is a is a full service commercial bank offering commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, and other services incident to banking. Its wholly owned Horizon Risk Management, Inc. is a captive insurance company. Its loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans and mortgage warehouse loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

LOVESAC CO (LOVE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Lovesac Company is an Omni-channel company that designs and manufactures modular couches and bean bags. The Company markets its modular couches under the name, Sactionals and its bean bags under the name, Sacs. The Sactionals are couch systems that consists of seats and sides. The Company has 66 showrooms in the United States. It also sells its products in malls and through online sites. The Company provides its products in a range of colors and fabrics and customizes the products in configuration and styles. It also offers accessories that include drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

CAPITAL BANCORP INC (CBNK) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Capital Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Capital Bank, N.A., a commercial-focused community bank. The Company serves financial solutions to businesses, not-for-profit associations and entrepreneurs. The Company operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking; Church Street Mortgage, its residential mortgage banking platform, and OpenSky, credit card platform. Its Commercial Banking division provides advices and solutions to commercial clients. The Church Street Mortgage division originates residential mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. The OpenSky division provides credit cards to under-banked populations. OpenSky's cards operate on a digital and mobile enabled platform with all marketing and application procedures conducted through its Website and mobile applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

