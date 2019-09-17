Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/17/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS LP (ATAX) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. is engaged in acquiring, holding, selling and dealing with a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds, which have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing (collectively Residential Properties) and commercial properties. Its segments are Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) Investments. Its Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of its portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds, which have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for the residential properties and a commercial property. The MF Properties segment consists of indirect equity interests in multifamily, student housing, and senior citizen residential properties, which are not financed by mortgage revenue bonds held by the Company, but which it intends to finance by such bonds through a restructuring.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Motley Fool has returned 551.94% vs. 201.58% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

