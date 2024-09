Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/13/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

TEEKAY CORP (TK) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Teekay Corporation (Teekay) is a provider of international crude oil and other marine transportation services. The Company provides these services directly and through its controlling ownership interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers), which is the owner and operator of mid-sized crude tankers. The consolidated Teekay entities manage and operate approximately 65 conventional tankers and other marine assets. It has two primary lines of business: conventional tankers and operational and maintenance marine services. The primary business of Teekay Tankers is to own and operate crude oil and refined product tankers. Its services include commercial management, fuel services and lightering & ship-to-ship services. It also provides a set of marine services for the energy companies and the Australian government. Its customers include energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil consumers and petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

TEEKAY TANKERS LTD (TNK) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Bermuda-based company. The Company is a provider of marine transportation to global oil industries. The Company is engaged in the business of owning and operating crude oil and product tankers. It provides vessel operation services for various vessels under the contracts with the Australian Government. The Company also provide ship-to-ship (STS) support services, along with tanker commercial management, and technical management operations. The Company owns a fleet of approximately 43 double-hull tankers, including 25 Supermax tankers,18 Aframax / long range two (LR2) tankers. The Company also owns a crude carrier (VLCC) through a 50% owned joint venture. The Company owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full-service lightering and lightering support operations in the United States, Gulf, and Caribbean. The Company's subsidiaries are Americas Spirit L.L.C., Axel Spirit L.L.C., Helga Spirit L.L.C., Jiao long Spirit L.L.C., and among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

DREAM FINDERS HOMES INC (DFH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFHs) is a homebuilder company. The Company builds single-family homes throughout the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, including Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Colorado, and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, which comprises of Northern Virginia and Maryland. The Company has also expanded its operations in Charleston and Greenville, South Carolina, and Nashville, Tennessee. Through its financial services joint ventures, DFH also provides mortgage financing and title services to homebuyers. It provides financial services operations that offers title insurance primarily through DF Title, LLC, doing business as Golden Dog Title & Trust and mortgage banking solutions primarily through its mortgage banking joint venture, Jet HomeLoans, LP. The Company sells homes under the Dream Finders Homes, DF Luxury, Craft Homes, and Coventry Homes brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

