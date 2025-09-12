Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/12/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

TUYA INC (ADR) (TUYA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tuya Inc is a company primarily engaged in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) cloud platform service. Through its TuyaOpen open-source development framework and universal AI Agent engines, including the AI Agent development platform, the Company integrates multimodal AI capabilities to promote the deep integration of AI with the physical world. The Company offers physical AI solutions for smart devices, commercial applications, and industry developers through its cloud computing and spatial intelligence capabilities. Through its artificial Internet of Things developer platform, the Company has activated a global developer community of brands, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), AI agents, system integrators and independent software vendors to collectively strive for smart solutions ecosystem.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

