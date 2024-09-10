Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/10/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

DOXIMITY INC (DOCS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Doximity, Inc. provides a digital platform for the United States medical professionals. It provides an online platform, which enables physicians and other healthcare professionals to collaborate with their colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research and manage their careers. It offers Marketing, Hiring, and Productivity Solutions to pharmaceutical manufacturers, health systems, medical recruiting firms, and certain other healthcare companies. Its Marketing Solutions enable its pharmaceutical and health system customers to get the right content, services, and peer connections to the right medical professionals through a variety of modules. Its Hiring Solutions provide digital recruiting capabilities to health systems and medical recruiting firms. Its Productivity Solutions include its telehealth, on-call scheduling, and artificial intelligence (AI)-supported medical correspondence tools and are designed to help clinicians streamline their clinical workflow.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DOXIMITY INC

DOCS Guru Analysis

DOCS Fundamental Analysis

