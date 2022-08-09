Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/9/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

PCSB FINANCIAL CORP (PCSB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 67% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PCSB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for PCSB Bank (Bank). PCSB Bank is a chartered commercial bank that operates 15 banking offices located in Dutchess (3 offices), Putnam (3 offices), Rockland (1 office) and Westchester (8 offices) Counties, New York. The Banks's primary business activity is attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds primarily to originate and purchase commercial loans, business loans and one-to-four-family real estate loans and purchase investment securities. The Bank offers a range of loan products, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer loans and deposit overdraft loans. The Bank's subsidiaries include: PCSB Funding Corp. and UpCounty Realty Corp.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (HDSN) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. The Company's products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide Services performed at a customer's site. RefrigerantSide Services consists of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants intended to restore systems to designed capacity. In addition, its SmartEnergy OPS service is a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility's refrigeration systems and other energy systems. Its Chiller Chemistry and Chill Smart services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company and Aspen Refrigerants.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. (WSM) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a specialty retailer of products for the home. The Company's brands include Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham, which markets through its e-commerce Websites, direct-mail catalogs, and retail stores. These brands are also part of the Company's free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. Williams Sonoma products include everything for cooking, dining and entertaining, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletops, and bar, outdoor, furniture, and library of cookbooks. Pottery Barn is a premier omni-channel home furnishings retailer. The Company operates approximately 545 stores, which includes approximately 544 stores in 41 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, 20 stores in Canada, approximately 19 stores in Australia, and three stores in the United Kingdom.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

