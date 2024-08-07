Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/7/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

IES HOLDINGS INC (IESC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IES Holdings, Inc. is a provider of electro-mechanical solutions for industrial operations, including apparatus repair and custom-engineered products. The Company's Communications segment offers technology infrastructure services, including the design, build, and maintenance of the communications infrastructure within data centers. Its Residential segment offers electrical installation services for single-family housing and multi-family apartment complexes, as well as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and plumbing installation services. Its Infrastructure Solutions segment provides electro-mechanical solutions for industrial operations, including apparatus repair and custom-engineered products. This segment also offers structural steel fabrication and services, with a 450,000 square feet of manufacturing space on a 60-acre campus. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

