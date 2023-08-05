Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/5/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

FIRST COMMUNITY BANKSHARES INC (FCBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 53% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Community Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank (the Bank). The Company has three segments. Commercial loans segment consists of loans to small and mid-size industrial, commercial, and service companies. Commercial real estate projects represent a variety of sectors of the commercial real estate market, including single family and apartment lessors, commercial real estate lessors, and hotel/motel operators. Consumer real estate loans segment consists of largely of loans to individuals within its market footprint for home equity loans and lines of credit and for the purpose of financing residential properties. Consumer and other loans segment consist of loans to individuals within its market footprint that include, but are not limited to, automobile, credit cards, personal lines of credit, boats, mobile homes, and other consumer goods.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FIRST COMMUNITY BANKSHARES INC

FCBC Guru Analysis

FCBC Fundamental Analysis

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. (US) (ITRN) is a small-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 53% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is a provider of location-based services, consisting of stolen vehicle recovery (SVR), fleet management services and other tracking services. The Company also provides wireless communication products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Its operations consist of two segments: location-based services and wireless communications products. Its location-based services segment consists of its SVR and tracking services, fleet management and value-added services consisted of personal locater services and concierge services. Its wireless communications products segment consists of short and medium range two-way machine-to-machine wireless communications products that are used for various applications, including automatic vehicle location (AVL) and automatic vehicle identification. It primarily provides its services, as well as sells and leases its products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina and the United States.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. (US)

ITRN Guru Analysis

ITRN Fundamental Analysis

GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD. (GLRE) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 55% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. provides multiline property and casualty insurance and reinsurance through its licensed and regulated reinsurance entities in the Cayman Islands and Ireland, and its Lloyd's platform, Greenlight Innovation Syndicate 3456. Its property business covers personal lines, commercial lines exposures and automobile physical damage. The property business includes both catastrophe and non-catastrophe coverage. Its casualty business covers general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and workers compensation exposures. The Company's multi-line business includes the Funds at Lloyd's business. Its other business covers accident and health, financial (including transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, and trade credit), marine, energy, as well as other specialty business, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism exposures. Its subsidiaries include Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd., Greenlight Re Marketing (UK) Limited, and others.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.

GLRE Guru Analysis

GLRE Fundamental Analysis

