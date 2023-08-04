Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/4/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

BLUEGREEN VACATIONS HOLDING CORP (BVH) is a small-cap value stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company's sole activities relate to the activities of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation and its subsidiaries (Bluegreen), a vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. Bluegreen's resorts are located in Orlando, Las Vegas, the Smoky Mountains, Missouri area, and New Orleans, among others. The resorts in which Bluegreen markets, sells, and manages VOIs are either developed or acquired by Bluegreen, or developed and are owned by third parties. Bluegreen's resort network includes about 46 Club Resorts (resorts in which owners in the Bluegreen Vacation Club (Vacation Club) have the right to control and use most of the units in connection with their VOI ownership) and 23 Club Associate Resorts (resorts in which owners in the Vacation Club have the right to use only a limited number of units in connection with their VOI ownership).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

NVR INC (NVR) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NVR, Inc. is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings. Its segments include Homebuilding Mid Atlantic, Homebuilding North East, Homebuilding Mid East and Homebuilding South East. Its Homebuilding Mid Atlantic segment operates in various geographic regions, which include Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, District of Columbia (D.C.) ranging from two to four bedrooms. Its Homebuilding North East segment operates in various geographic regions, which include New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. Its Homebuilding Mid East segment operates in various geographic regions, which include New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Illinois. The Homebuilding South East segment operates in various geographic regions, which include North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and Georgia. It also provides mortgage-related services to home building customers through its mortgage banking operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. (NYCB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in several national businesses, including multi-family lending, mortgage originations and servicing, and warehouse lending. The Bank is a multi-family portfolio lender in the New York City market area, where it specializes in rent-regulated, non-luxury apartment buildings. Its specialty finance loans and leases are generally made to large corporate obligors that participate in stable industries nationwide, and its warehouse loans are made to mortgage lenders across the country. The Bank offers a suite of cash management products to address the needs of small and mid-size businesses and professional associations. The Bank operates about 395 branches across nine states. The Bank also operates through eight local divisions, such as Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, Ohio Savings Bank, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC (ADR) (RYCEY) is a large-cap value stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company that develops and delivers power and propulsion solutions for safety-critical applications in the air, at sea and on land. The Company's segments include Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and sales of commercial aero engines and aftermarket services. The Defence segment is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and sales of military aero engines, naval engines, submarine nuclear power plants and aftermarket services. The Power Systems segment is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of integrated solutions for onsite power and propulsion. The New Markets segment is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sales of small modular reactors (SMR) and new electrical power solutions. The Company is also engaged in yacht bridges and marine automation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

WISDOMTREE INC (WT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: WisdomTree, Inc. is a financial creator. It offers a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models and solutions. It also develops digital products and structures, including digital or blockchain-enabled mutual funds (Digital Funds) and tokenized assets, as well as its blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime. It offers ETPs covering equity, commodities, fixed income, leveraged-and-inverse, currency, alternatives, and cryptocurrency. It operates as an ETP sponsor and asset manager, providing investment advisory services globally through its subsidiaries in the United States and Europe. WisdomTree Prime is a blockchain-native wallet developed for saving, spending, and investing in both native crypto assets and tokenized versions of mainstream financial assets. It allows retail consumers to purchase, sell and exchange dollar tokens, gold tokens, other digital assets and blockchain assets, such as Digital Funds, made available in the mobile application.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

