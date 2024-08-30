Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/30/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

HAMILTON INSURANCE GROUP LTD (HG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 85% to 92% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based company, which underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance risks on a global basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its products include Hamilton Re, Hamilton Global Specialty, and Hamilton Select. Hamilton Re products include Casualty Reinsurance, Property Treaty Reinsurance, Specialty Reinsurance, Casualty Insurance, Financial Lines Insurance, General Liability Reinsurance, Multiline Casualty Reinsurance, Professional Liability Reinsurance, and Aviation Reinsurance. Hamilton Global Specialty products include Accident & Health Insurance, Cyber Insurance, Excess Energy Insurance (Americas), Environmental Insurance (Americas), Environmental Insurance, Financial Institutions Insurance, Fine Art & Specie Insurance, Kidnap & Ransom Insurance, and Kidnap & Ransom Insurance (Americas). Hamilton Select products include Allied Medical Insurance, Energy Insurance, General Casualty Insurance, and Medical Professionals Insurance.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

