Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/26/2025

GLOBAL SHIP LEASE INC (GSL) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Global Ship Lease, Inc. is an independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. The Company is focused on mid-size Post-Panamax and smaller containerships which tend to serve the non-Mainlane and intra-regional trades. The Company takes a partnership approach with its customers, providing flexible chartering solutions which enable them to free up capital and management resources to focus on other strategic priorities. As a containership owner, its business is both pro-cyclical - with chartered tonnage used as a growth platform by liner shipping companies, and counter-cyclical - with sale and lease-back structures used by liner companies as a balance sheet management tool. The Company's fleet of 69 vessels has an average age weighted by TEU capacity of 17.5 years. 39 ships are wide-beam Post-Panamax. Its vessels include CMA CGM Thalassa, Zim Norfolk, Zim Xiamen, Anthea Y, Sydney Express, Istanbul Express, GSL Effie and Newyorker.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

