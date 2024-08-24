Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/24/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

OPERA LTD (ADR) (OPRA) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Opera Ltd is a Norway-based technology company that is engaged in the web browser development. The Company operates as provider of browser and integrated artificial intelligence (AI)-driven digital content discovery and recommendation platforms. The Company's operations are comprised of search, advertising, technology licensing and other. The search revenue is generated when a user conducts a qualified search using an Opera search partner. The advertising revenue is comprised of industry-standard advertising units, predefined partner bookmarks, or speed dials, and subscriptions of various promoted services. Technology licensing and other revenues include revenues from device manufacturers and mobile communications operators. Licensing agreements include licensing of technology, related professional services, maintenance and support, as well as hosting services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP INC (OBT) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Orange Bank & Trust Company, a New York state-chartered trust company (the Bank) and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc., an investment advisor (HVIA), the Company offers full- service commercial and consumer banking products and services and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments and individuals in the Lower Hudson Valley region, the New York metropolitan area and nearby markets in Connecticut and New Jersey. Its segments include Banking Business and Wealth Management. The Banking Business segment involves the delivery of loan and deposit products to its customers through the Bank. The Wealth Management segment, which includes asset management and trust services to individuals and institutions through HVIA and the Bank, which provides trust and investment management fee income in its wealth management business segment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

