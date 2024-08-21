Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/21/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

PIONEER BANCORP INC (PBFS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 56% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates principally through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pioneer Bank (the Bank), a New York state chartered savings bank. The Bank operates approximately 22 retail banking offices in Albany, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady and Warren Counties in New York. The Company accepts deposits from the general public and municipalities and uses those funds along with advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and funds generated from operations to originate commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial construction loans and home equity loans and lines of credit and, to a lesser extent, consumer loans. It also invests in securities, which consist primarily of U.S. Government and agency obligations, municipal obligations and Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock. It also offers a variety of deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificate of deposit accounts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PIONEER BANCORP INC

PBFS Guru Analysis

PBFS Fundamental Analysis

