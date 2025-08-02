Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/2/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC (ADR) (TKOMY) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tokio Marine Holdings Inc is a Japan-based company engaged in the domestic non-life insurance business, domestic life insurance business, overseas insurance business, as well as financial and general business. The Company operates through four business segments. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment is engaged in no-life insurance underwriting business and asset management business in Japan. The Domestic Life Insurance Business segment is engaged in life insurance underwriting and asset management services in Japan. The Overseas Insurance Business segment is engaged in overseas insurance underwriting and asset management services. The Finance and Other Businesses segment is mainly engaged in the provision of investment advisory services, investment trust outsourcing services, staffing services, as well as real estate management and nursing care business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP (MFIN) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services a portfolio of consumer loans and mezzanine loans in various industries. It conducts its business through various wholly owned subsidiaries, including its primary operating company, Medallion Bank (the Bank), an industrial bank that originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities. It provides loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses, through its subsidiaries, under four segments: loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, collector cars, and other consumer recreational equipment; loans that finance consumer home improvements; loans that finance commercial businesses; and loans that finance taxi medallions. It also conducts business through its subsidiaries Medallion Capital, Inc., a small business investment company, which conducts a mezzanine financing business; Medallion Funding LLC; and Freshstart Venture Capital Corp.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

PRUDENTIAL PLC (ADR) (PUK) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Prudential plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company, which provides life and health insurance and asset management solutions in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Its Life insurance offers a range of products, including health and protection. The Company is focused on four strategic regions: Greater China, ASEAN, India and Africa. Its multi-channel agency and bancassurance distribution platform has around 65,000 monthly active agents. It has introduced PRUServices, its digital servicing platform in Malaysia. In its agency business, it is focused on recruitment alongside embedding and upgrading PRUForce, its digital agency platform which assists agents with leads management and other actionable insights. PRULeads is its digital leads platform within PRUForce. The Company is also focused on leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to drive customer experiences, such as claims processing through AI claims adjudication.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

