Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/19/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

FIRST WESTERN FINANCIAL INC (MYFW) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 67% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Western Financial, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries, First Western Trust Bank (the Bank) and Ryder, Stilwell Inc. (RSI). Its segments include Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relative to the Company's wealth management products and services. Services provided in this segment include deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment consists of operations relative to the Company's residential mortgage service offerings. The Company provides a range of wealth management services, including private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services to individual and corporate clients, principally in Colorado, Arizona, California, and Wyoming. It offers its services through private trust bank offices, loan production offices, and trust offices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

LEGACY HOUSING CORP (LEGH) is a small-cap value stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Legacy Housing Corporation is a company, which is engaged in selling and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses. It operates primarily in the southern United States, it offers its customers an array of homes ranging in size from approximately 390 to 2,667 square feet consisting of one to five bedrooms, with one to 31/2 bathrooms. The Company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, provides retail financing to consumers, and is involved in financing and developing new manufactured home communities. The Company manufactures its mobile homes at plants located in Fort Worth, Texas, Commerce, Texas and Eatonton, Georgia. The Company relies on a network of dealers to market and sell its mobile homes. The Company also sells homes directly to dealers and mobile home parks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

BANK FIRST CORP (BFC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bank First Corporation is the holding company for Bank First, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial services, including commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans. The Bank offers loan, deposit, and treasury management products at each of its banking locations. The Bank's products include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking and mobile banking. The Bank operates approximately 21 offices, including its headquarters, in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, and Jefferson counties in the State of Wisconsin. It serves individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and professional firms.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

RED RIVER BANCSHARES INC (RRBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Red River Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that provides a range of tailored banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The Company is primarily focused on banking organization, delivering specialized services to its customers. The Company targets privately-owned commercial and industrial operating companies for both credit and treasury management services. It also providing owners and key employees with the same customized, personal service for their individual financial needs. The Company's personal banking business supports its commercial banking focus. The Company's lending activities offers to individuals, professionals, small and medium-sized businesses and commercial companies. The Company offers a range of deposit products, including checking, savings, money market accounts, and time deposits. Its private banking group provides specialized deposit and loan products and services to high net worth individuals, business owners, and professionals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP (SI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 52% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Silvergate Capital Corporation is a holding company for Silvergate Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a provider of financial infrastructure solutions and services for the digital currency industry. The Company's platform, known as the Silvergate Exchange Network, provides payments, lending, and funding solutions for an expanding class of digital currency companies and investors. The Bank provides financial services that include commercial banking, commercial and residential real estate lending, mortgage warehouse lending, and commercial business lending. The Bank also provides a full range of deposit products and services. The Bank's Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) is a virtually instantaneous payment network for participants in the digital currency industry, which serves as a platform for the development of additional products and services. The Company designed the SEN network of digital currency exchanges and digital currency investors that enables the movement of the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

