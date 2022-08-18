Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/18/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC. (ADR) (IIJIY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Internet Initiative Japan Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the development of Internet business. The Company operates in two business segments. The Network Services and System Integration (SI) segment is mainly engaged in the provision of a combination of network services and system integration services, which mainly consist of Internet connection services, wide area network (WAN) services and outsourcing services, as well as the provision of comprehensive solutions. The Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segment is engaged in the operation of bank ATMs and network systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

NORTHRIM BANCORP, INC. (NRIM) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 53% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment's principal business focuses on the offering of loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in its primary market areas. The Home Mortgage lending segment's principal business focuses on the origination and sale of mortgage loans for one- to four-family residential properties. Its loan products include short and medium-term commercial loans, commercial credit lines, construction and real estate loans, and consumer loans. Its deposit services include business and personal noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers convenience services including mobile Web and text banking, consumer online account opening, personal finance, online documents, consumer debit cards and business debit cards.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC (OXM) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oxford Industries, Inc. is a branded apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide lifestyle brands and other brands. The Company distributes primarily through its direct-to-consumer channels of distribution, which consist of its brand-specific full-price retail stores, brand-specific e-commerce websites, Tommy Bahama food and beverage operations and its Tommy Bahama outlets. The Company's remaining sales are generated through its wholesale distribution channels. Its wholesale operations consist of distribution of products bearing its lifestyle brands, which complement its direct-to-consumer operations and provide access to a larger group of consumers It operates 222 stores, which includes 102 Tommy Bahama retail stores, 21 Tommy Bahama retail-restaurant locations, 35 Tommy Bahama outlets, 59 Lilly Pulitzer retail stores, four Southern Tide retail stores and one TBBC stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP. (SNV) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company. The Company provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, and international banking to its clients. The Company's segments include Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Commercial Banking services includes treasury management, asset management, capital markets services, institutional trust services and commercial, financial and real estate loans. Its consumer banking services include accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services, including Visa and MasterCard services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

NASDAQ INC (NDAQ) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nasdaq, Inc. is a global technology company. The Company manages, operates, and provides its products and services in four business segments, including Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services. Its Market Technology segment is a global technology solutions provider and partner to exchanges, clearing organizations, central securities depositories, regulators, banks, brokers, buy-side firms, and corporate businesses. The Investment Intelligence segment includes its market data, index, and analytics businesses. The Corporate Platforms segment includes its listing services, and investor relations and environmental, social and governance (IR & ESG) services businesses. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing (FICC) and trade management services businesses. It provides broker services, clearing, settlement and central depository services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

