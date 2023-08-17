Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/17/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORP (VABK) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Virginia National Bankshares Corporation is a bank holding company for Virginia National Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business. It operates through four segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment involves making loans and generating deposits from individuals, businesses and charitable organizations. Sturman Wealth Advisors segment offers wealth management and investment advisory services. VNB Trust and Estate Services segment offers corporate trustee services, trust and estate administration, individual retirement account (IRA) administration and custody services. Masonry Capital segment offers investment management services for separately managed accounts and a private investment fund. The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and other depository services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP (MFIN) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company, which is focused on consumer finance and commercial lending businesses. The Company provides loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses, under four segments: loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; loans that finance consumer home improvements; loans that finance commercial businesses; and historically, loans that finance taxi medallions. The Company conducts its business through its various wholly owned subsidiaries, including Medallion Bank (the Bank), Medallion Capital, Inc., Medallion Funding LLC and Freshstart Venture Capital Corp. The Bank is a federal deposit insurance corporation (FDIC), which insured industrial bank that originates consumer loans, raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Capital, Inc. is a small business investment company (SBIC), which conducts a mezzanine financing business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP (NWFL) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Norwood Financial Corp is a holding company for Wayne Bank (the Bank). The Bank is an independent community bank with about 14 offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania and 15 offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Bank offers a variety of personal and business credit services and trust and investment products, and real estate settlement services to the consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in each of the communities that the Bank serves. The Bank primarily serves the northeastern Pennsylvania counties of Wayne, Pike, Monroe, Lackawanna, and Luzerne and, to a much lesser extent, Susquehanna County in addition to the New York counties of Delaware and others. In addition, it operates automated teller machines at about 29 branch facilities plus one machine at an off-site location. It operates a Wealth Management/Trust Department, which provides estate planning, investment management, and financial planning to customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORP (SNFCA) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 56% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Security National Financial Corporation is a life insurance company that operates Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages segments. The Life Insurance segment is engaged in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. The Cemetery and Mortuary segment consists of eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah, one cemetery in the state of California, and one cemetery and four mortuaries in the state of New Mexico. The Company is also engaged in pre-need selling of funeral, cemetery, mortuary, and cremation services through its Utah, California, and New Mexico operations. The Mortgage segment originates and underwrites or otherwise purchases residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and other real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. The Mortgage segment operates through approximately 118 retail offices in approximately 26 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

