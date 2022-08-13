Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/13/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP (SPLP) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Steel Partners Holdings L.P. is a diversified global holding company. It owns and operates businesses and has interests in various companies, including diversified industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management and logistics and youth sports. The Company's segment includes Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services. The Diversified Industrial segment is comprised of manufacturers of engineered niche industrial products, including joining materials, tubing, building materials, performance materials, and electrical products. The Energy segment provides drilling and production services to the oil and gas industry and owns a youth sports business. It includes Steel Energy and Steel Sports. The Financial Services segment consists primarily of the operations of WebBank, a Utah chartered industrial bank, which is engaged in a full range of banking activities. The Company offers Kasco blades and route repair services and metallized films and packaging.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

MERIDIAN CORP (MRBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Meridian Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in banking activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, Meridian Bank (the Bank), a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank. It has a financial services business model with non-interest income streams from mortgage lending, small business (SBA) lending and wealth management services. The Company's segments include the banking segment, wealth management segment and mortgage banking segment. The banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The wealth management segment provides an array of wealth management services and products and the guidance to help its clients and its banking customers prepare for the future. The mortgage banking segment consists of one central loan production facility and various retail and profit-sharing loan production offices. This segment originates one to four family residential mortgages and sells approximately all of its production to third party investors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

CBTX INC (CBTX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company that offers banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, CommunityBank of Texas, National Association (the Bank). The Bank is primarily a business bank with a focus on providing commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses and professionals, including attorneys, accountants and other professional service providers with operations in its markets. The Bank offers a range of banking products, including commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, one-to-four- family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, treasury services, traditional retail deposits and a suite of online banking services. The Bank operates approximately 18 branches located in the Houston market, 15 branches located in the Beaumont market and one branch in the Dallas market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

