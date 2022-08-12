Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/12/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC (LMAT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 53% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services, which are used in the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, end-stage renal disease and to a lesser extent cardiovascular disease. The Company develops, manufactures and markets vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons, and to a lesser degree, other specialties, such as cardiac surgeons, general surgeons and neurosurgeons. It sold its principal product in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada and Asia Pacific. The Company sales its products and services primarily through a direct sales force. Its products and services offering includes Allografts, Angioscopes, Balloon Catheters for Embolectomy and Thrombectomy, Balloon Catheters for Occlusion and Perfusion, Bovine Grafts, Vascular and Cardiac Patches, Carotid Shunts, Closure Systems, Ovine Vascular Grafts, Polyester Vascular Grafts, ePTFE Vascular Grafts, Radiopaque Tape, and Valvulotomes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC

Full Guru Analysis for LMAT

Full Factor Report for LMAT

More details on Validea's Motley Fool strategy

