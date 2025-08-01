Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/1/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

TRADEWEB MARKETS INC (TW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tradeweb Markets Inc. is a global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. The Company provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 50 products to clients. It supports its clients by providing solutions across the trade lifecycle, including pre-trade, execution, post-trade and data and analytics. Its technology supports multiple asset classes, trading protocols and geographies. The Company provides deep liquidity pools to the institutional, wholesale and retail client sectors through its Tradeweb Institutional, Dealerweb, Tradeweb Direct and ICD Portal platforms. It provides fully electronic, hybrid and voice trading for the wholesale community on its Dealerweb platform. Its network comprises clients across the institutional, wholesale, retail and corporate client sectors, including global asset managers, hedge funds, central banks, banks and dealers, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

HIPPO HOLDINGS INC (HIPO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hippo Holdings Inc. is an insurance holding company with subsidiaries that provide property and casualty insurance products to both individuals and business customers. The Company's segments include Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Services Segment is comprised of its Consumer Agency and First Connect. Consumer Agency sells home insurance policies from the Hippo Home Insurance Program and from third-party carriers, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers. First Connect Insurance Services business is a digital platform designed to support independent agents by providing access to some of the nations carriers. Insurance-as-a-Service segment is managed through the Companys subsidiary Spinnaker Insurance Company and its subsidiaries. Insurance-as-a-Service segment is predominantly focused on providing insurance capacity to MGAs. Hippo Home Insurance Program segment is the Companys Hippo-branded homeowners insurance business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

