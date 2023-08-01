Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/1/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

COHU, INC. (COHU) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cohu, Inc. is engaged in supplying test, automation, inspection and metrology products and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company sells its products, such as semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), semiconductor handlers, interface products, inspection and metrology, data analytics, and spares and kits. ATE is used both for wafer level and device package testing. ATE solutions consist primarily of two platforms: Diamondx, and PAx. Semiconductor handlers are used in conjunction with semiconductor ATE to automate the testing of packaged semiconductor devices. Interface products are comprised of test contactors, probe heads and probe pins. Inspection and metrology are products that provide advanced vision capabilities. Data analytics (DI-Core) is a comprehensive software suite used to optimize its equipment performance. Spares and kits are consumable, non-consumable and spare items.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD (ADR) (UOVEY) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) is a Singapore-based bank. The Company operates through three business segments: Group Retail (GR), Group Wholesale Banking (GWB) and Global Markets (GM). The GR segment covers individual customers, offering them a range of products and services, including deposits, insurance, card, wealth management, investment and loan products which are available across its global branch network. The GWB segment consists of corporate and institutional client segments. GWB provides customers with a broad range of products and services, including loans, trade services, cash management, capital markets solutions, advisory and treasury products. The GM segment provides a suite of treasury products and services across multi-asset classes which includes foreign exchange, interest rate, credit, commodities, equities and structured investment products. It has a global network of around 500 offices in 19 countries and territories in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

ENACT HOLDINGS INC (ACT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enact Holdings, Inc. is a private mortgage insurance company. The Company is engaged in the business of writing and assuming residential mortgage guaranty insurance. The Company operates its business through its primary insurance subsidiary, Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation, (EMICO). The insurance protects lenders and investors against certain losses resulting from nonpayment of loans secured by mortgages, deeds of trust, or other instruments constituting a lien on residential real estate. The Company offers private mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans. Its primary mortgage insurance enables borrowers to buy homes with a down payment. Its primary mortgage insurance also facilitates the sale of these low-down payment mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market, which are sold to government-sponsored enterprises. It also performs fee-based contract underwriting services for mortgage lenders.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

