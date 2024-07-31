Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/31/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

SKYWARD SPECIALTY INSURANCE GROUP INC (SKWD) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Miscellaneous) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company. The Company is focused on delivering commercial property casualty (P&C) products and solutions on a non-admitted (E&S) and admitted basis, predominantly in the United States. It operates through eight underwriting divisions: Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property and Agriculture, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S. Its Accident & Health (A&H) underwriting division provides a medical stop loss solution targeting organizations with less than 2,500 employees. Its Captives underwriting division provides group captive solutions by drawing on its underwriting and claims expertise from other underwriting divisions to create group captives for companies seeking to self-insure. Its Industry Solutions underwriting division includes three underwriting units that each provide multiple coverages to the businesses they serve: Construction, Energy and Specialty Trucking.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

VICTORY CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC (VCTR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is a diversified global asset management firm. The Company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous investment franchises and a solutions platform, the Company offers an array of investment products, including actively and passively managed mutual funds, rules-based and active exchange traded funds (ETFs), institutional separate accounts, variable insurance products (VIPs), alternative investments, private closed end funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan. Its strategies are also offered through third-party investment products, including mutual funds, third-party ETF model strategies, retail separately managed accounts and unified managed accounts. Its franchises and our solutions platform collectively manage a diversified set of 118 investment strategies. The Company's investment adviser is Victory Capital Management Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

