Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/30/2025

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC (BWFG) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 56% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which offers a range of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a Connecticut state chartered commercial bank. It offers a range of commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, commercial loans, such as business term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit to small and medium-sized businesses and real estate construction and development loans. It offers traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit. It offers real estate loans for owner-occupied commercial properties as well as commercial property owned by real estate investors. Its construction portfolio includes loans to small and medium-sized businesses to construct owner-used properties, loans to developers of commercial real estate investment properties and residential developments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE SA - ADR (SUPV) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grupo Supervielle SA is an Argentina-based universal financial service group providing a wide range of financial and non-financial services to its clients. The Company, operating through several segments offers: Banking, i.e. savings accounts, time and demand deposits, checking accounts, loans, project and working capital financin etc.; Insurance: various insurance products, including life, home, personal accidents, technology, ATMs, protected bag, protected content, and integral insurance products for entrepreneurs and SME customers; Asset Management, including financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees; and Digital Services, operating as a digital online broker and provides foreign trade and cash management services.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

