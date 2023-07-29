Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/29/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD (PANL) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 55% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. is a provider of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services. The Company offers services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite and limestone. The Company provides logistics and transportation services to clients utilizing an ocean-going fleet of motor vessels (m/v) in the Handymax, Supramax, Ultramax, and Panamax segments. The Company operates 26 vessels that were wholly owned or partially owned through joint ventures. The Company provides logistics services and commercially manages its fleet primarily from offices in Newport, Rhode Island, Copenhagen, Denmark and Singapore. The Company's ocean logistics services provide cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management to vessel and cargo owners.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

OLD SECOND BANCORP INC (OSBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 53% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Old Second National Bank (the Bank), offers financial services. It provides full-service banking business, which includes a range of deposit products, trust and wealth management services, lending services, and deposit services, including demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, time deposit and individual retirement accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, agricultural loans, lines of credit, lease financing receivables and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations. It also provides additional services, which includes acquisition of United States Treasury notes and bonds, money orders, cashiers' checks and foreign currency, direct deposit, discount brokerage, debit cards, credit cards, and other special services. Its lending activities include making commercial and consumer loans, primarily on a secured basis.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

PATHWARD FINANCIAL INC (CASH) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pathward Financial, Inc. is a financial holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Pathward, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service banking company. The Bank operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial and Corporate Services/Other. The Consumer segment includes the backend as a service (BaaS) business line, which collaborates with partners to navigate payment and lending needs. It provides prepaid cards, deposit accounts, payment processing and consumer lending. The Commercial segment includes the Company's commercial finance business line, which helps businesses access the funds they need. Its commercial financial products range is available through the four lending solutions: working capital, equipment finance, structured finance and insurance premium finance. The Corporate Services/Other segment includes certain shared services, as well as treasury-related functions, such as the investment portfolio, warehouse finance, wholesale deposits and borrowings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

