Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/26/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

SCHOLASTIC CORP (SCHL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Printing & Publishing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Scholastic Corporation is a publisher and distributor of children's books. The Company operates through three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions and International. Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment operates as an integrated business, which includes the publication and distribution of children's books, e-books, media and interactive products in the United States through its book clubs and book fairs in its school channels, and through the trade channel. Education Solutions segment includes the publication and distribution to schools and libraries of children's books, classroom magazines, print and digital supplemental and core classroom materials and programs and related support services, and print and on-line reference and non-fiction products for grades pre-kindergarten to 12 in the United States. Its International segment includes the publication and distribution of products and services outside the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

CAL-MAINE FOODS INC (CALM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Fish/Livestock industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 61% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is a producer and distributor of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. Its operations consist of hatching chicks, growing and maintaining flocks of pullets, layers, and breeders, manufacturing feed, and producing, processing, packaging, and distributing shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and conventional eggs. It classifies cage-free, organic and brown eggs as specialty eggs. Its Egg-Land's Best and Land O' Lakes branded eggs are produced and processed under license from Eggland's Best, Inc. (EB). Its Farmhouse Eggs branded eggs are produced at its facilities by cage-free hens that are provided with a vegetarian diet. It markets organic, vegetarian, and omega-3 eggs under its 4-Grain brand. Its egg products are sold through its subsidiaries American Egg Products, LLC located in Georgia and Texas Egg Products, LLC located in Texas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC (ESQ) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 87% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank engaged in serving the financial needs of the legal and small business communities as well as commercial and retail customers. It provides products and solutions to the legal community and their clients as well as merchant services solutions. It offers commercial loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, and real estate loans. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit. It provides attorney-related loans, which include commercial and consumer lending to attorneys, law firms and plaintiffs/claimants. It offers business checking and savings, business line of credit, business term loan, and cash management. It also provides lending solution, including portfolio acquisition loan, agent residual acquisition loan, working capital line of credit and merchant term loan.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP (MCB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 67% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engaged in the principal activity is the ownership and management of its subsidiary, Metropolitan Commercial Bank (the Bank). The Company provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities and affluent individuals. The Company's primary lending products include CRE loans, C&I loans, and multi-family loans. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings and term deposit accounts. Its deposit accounts are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. It also offers corporate cash management and retail banking services and, through its Global Payments Group, provides backend as a service to its fintech partners, which includes serving as an issuing bank for third-party managed debit card programs nationwide and providing other financial infrastructure, including cash settlement and custodian deposit services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

1ST SOURCE CORPORATION (SRCE) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 67% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: 1st Source Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. It offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans to primarily privately owned businesses. It provides traditional banking services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It offers a full line of on-line and mobile banking products which includes person-to-person payments, mobile deposit, outside account aggregation, money management budgeting solutions and bill payment. It also provides a range of trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. It offers a variety of financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services to its customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

