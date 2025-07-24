Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/24/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

GUARANTY BANCSHARES INC (GNTY) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 56% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking, as well as trust and wealth management products and services that are tailored to meet the needs of small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. Its lending activities provide a range of loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, term loans, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, letters of credit and other loan products. It also offers various consumer loans to individuals and professionals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit. The Bank operates approximately 33 full-service banking locations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GUARANTY BANCSHARES INC

GNTY Guru Analysis

GNTY Fundamental Analysis

