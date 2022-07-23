Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/23/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC. (CSV) is a small-cap growth stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 73% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Carriage Services, Inc. is a provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. Funeral Home Operations segment provides service businesses, which includes sales of burial and cremation services and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns. It provides funeral services and products on both, an atneed (time of death) and preneed (planned prior to death) basis. Cemetery Operations segment is engaged in selling cemetery interment rights, including grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces and niches; related cemetery merchandise, such as memorial markers, outer burial containers and monuments; and services, such as interments, inurnments and installation of cemetery merchandise. It provides cemetery services and products on both an atneed and preneed basis. The Company operates approximately 170 funeral homes in 26 states and over 31 cemeteries in 11 states.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

NBT BANCORP INC. (NBTB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 73% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company that primarily operates through NBT Bank, National Association (the Bank), a full-service community bank. The Bank's business consists of providing commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services. The Bank provides a range of financial products and services tailored to individuals, corporations and municipalities. Deposit products offered by the Bank include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts and certificate of deposit (CD) accounts. Loan products offered by the Bank include indirect and direct consumer loans, home equity loans, mortgages, business banking loans and commercial loans. The Bank also offers trust and investment services and financial planning and life insurance services. The Bank also offers access to certain products and services electronically through 24 hour online, mobile and telephone channels

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

