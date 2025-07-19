Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/19/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

PARKE BANCORP INC (PKBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Parke Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Its business and operations consist of its ownership of Parke Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. It offers a range of loan products, deposit services, and other financial products through its retail branches and other channels to its customers. Its core lending businesses are commercial real estate lending, residential real estate lending, and construction lending. It provides a variety of commercial and industrial loans and consumer loan products to its customers. It funds its lending business with deposits generated through retail deposits and commercial relationships. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposits, and other traditional deposit services. It also offers contemporary products and services, such as debit cards, Internet banking and online bill payment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PARKE BANCORP INC

PKBK Guru Analysis

PKBK Fundamental Analysis

