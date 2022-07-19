Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/19/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

MONARCH CASINO & RESORT, INC. (MCRI) is a small-cap value stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada (the Atlantis) and the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk (the Monarch Black Hawk), a hotel and casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. In addition, it owns separate parcels of land located next to the Atlantis and a parcel of land with an industrial warehouse located between Denver, Colorado and Monarch Black Hawk. The Company also owns Chicago Dogs Eatery, Inc. and Monarch Promotional Association Inc., both of which were formed in relation to licensure requirements for extended hours of liquor operation in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis is located approximately three miles south of downtown in the generally more affluent area of Reno, Nevada. Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk features approximately 60,000 square feet of casino space; approximately 1,100 slot machines; approximately 40 table games; a live poker room; a keno counter and a sports book.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MONARCH CASINO & RESORT, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for MCRI

Full Factor Report for MCRI

EUROSEAS LTD. (ESEA) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Euroseas Ltd. is engaged in the shipping business. The Company is an owner and operator of drybulk and container carrier vessels and is a provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk and containerized cargoes. Eurobulk Ltd. manages the Company's operations. The Company also owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers. The Company has a fleet of 12 vessels, including Kamsarmax drybulk carrier, Panamax drybulk carriers and Handymax drybulk carrier, Intermediate containerships, Handysize containerships, and Feeder containerships. The Company's five drybulk carriers have a total cargo capacity of 351,272 deadweight tons (dwt), and its seven containerships have a cargo capacity of 11,828 twenty-foot equivalent units (teu).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EUROSEAS LTD.

Full Guru Analysis for ESEA

Full Factor Report for ESEA

BRIDGE INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS INC (BRDG) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager. The Company includes specialized and synergistic investment platforms. Its investment platforms include multifamily, workforce and affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies, agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and single-family rental. The Company is diversified across various asset classes. The Company employs a vertically integrated model spanning over 10 investment platforms across real estate equity and debt strategies. Its vertically integrated approach includes investment professionals, as well as employees who perform active asset management, property management, leasing, and construction management functions. The Company operates across over 35 states. Its subsidiaries include Bridge Investment Group Holdings LLC, Bridge Fund Management Holdings LLC, Bridge Senior Living LLC and Bridge Debt Capital Markets LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BRIDGE INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS INC

Full Guru Analysis for BRDG

Full Factor Report for BRDG

OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC (OXM) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oxford Industries, Inc. is a branded apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide lifestyle brands and other brands. The Company distributes primarily through its direct-to-consumer channels of distribution, which consist of its brand-specific full-price retail stores, brand-specific e-commerce websites, Tommy Bahama food and beverage operations and its Tommy Bahama outlets. The Company's remaining sales are generated through its wholesale distribution channels. Its wholesale operations consist of distribution of products bearing its lifestyle brands, which complement its direct-to-consumer operations and provide access to a larger group of consumers It operates 222 stores, which includes 102 Tommy Bahama retail stores, 21 Tommy Bahama retail-restaurant locations, 35 Tommy Bahama outlets, 59 Lilly Pulitzer retail stores, four Southern Tide retail stores and one TBBC stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC

Full Guru Analysis for OXM

Full Factor Report for OXM

INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC (IBTX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company through its subsidiary, Independent Bank (the Bank), provides a range of commercial banking products and services to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products. Its commercial lending products include owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, commercial loans to a diversified mix of small and midsized businesses, and loans to professionals, including medical practices. Its retail lending products include residential first and second mortgage loans and consumer installment loans, such as loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Its deposit products and services include variety of checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online banking, mobile banking, e-statements and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services. It also offers business accounts and management services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC

Full Guru Analysis for IBTX

Full Factor Report for IBTX

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL INC (ENVA) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enova International, Inc. is a technology and analytics company. The Company operates through the domestic and international operations segment. It offers or arranges loans or draws on lines of credit to consumers in approximately 38 states in the United States and Brazil. The Company also offers financing to small businesses in all over 50 states and the Washington District of Columbia in the United States. The Company uses its technology, analytics and customer service capabilities to evaluate, underwrite and fund loans or provide financing, allowing it to offer consumers and small businesses credit or financing. Its customers include the growing number of consumers and small businesses, which have bank accounts but use alternative financial services because of their limited access to more traditional credit from banks, credit card companies and other lenders. Its financing products include installment loans and receivables purchase agreements (RPAs) and line of credit accounts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ENOVA INTERNATIONAL INC

Full Guru Analysis for ENVA

Full Factor Report for ENVA

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP INC (KNSL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance company that focuses on the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market in the United States. The Company markets and sells insurance products in approximately 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the United States, Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. The commercial lines offerings include small business, excess casualty, construction, commercial property, allied health, products liability, life sciences, general casualty, professional liability, management liability, energy, environmental, entertainment, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance. The Company also writes a small amount of homeowners insurance in the personal lines market, which is included within its personal insurance division. It also sells policies through its wholly owned broker, Aspera Insurance Services, Inc. (Aspera), an insurance broker.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP INC

Full Guru Analysis for KNSL

Full Factor Report for KNSL

LIMESTONE BANCORP INC (LMST) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Limestone Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates Limestone Bank, Inc. (the Bank). The Bank operates banking offices in approximately 14 counties in Kentucky. The Bank's markets include metropolitan Louisville in Jefferson County and the surrounding counties of Bullitt and Henry. The Bank is a traditional community bank with a range of personal and business banking products and services. Its lending services include real estate, commercial, mortgage, agriculture and equine, and consumer loans to those in its communities and small to medium-sized businesses, the owners and employees of those businesses, as well as other executives and professionals. Lending operations includes an array of retail and commercial deposit products. In addition, the Bank offers customers drive-through banking facilities, curbside banking services, automatic teller machines, night depository, personalized checks, credit cards, debit cards, Internet banking, mobile banking and other.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of LIMESTONE BANCORP INC

Full Guru Analysis for LMST

Full Factor Report for LMST

More details on Validea's Motley Fool strategy

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.