Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/15/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

TYSON FOODS, INC. (TSN) is a large-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tyson Foods, Inc. is a protein-focused food company. Its segments include Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. Beef segment includes its operations related to processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal cuts and case-ready products. It also includes sales from allied products such as hides and variety meats, as well as logistics operations to move products through the supply chain. Pork segment includes operations related to processing live market hogs and fabricating pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal cuts and case-ready products. Chicken segment includes domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into, and purchasing raw materials for, fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products. Prepared Foods includes operations related to manufacturing and marketing, frozen and refrigerated food products and logistics operations to move products through the supply chain.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TYSON FOODS, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for TSN

Full Factor Report for TSN

SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL INC (SWAV) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shockwave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (atherosclerosis) through its differentiated local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which refer to as intravascular lithotripsy (IVL). Its products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD) includes Shockwave M5 IVL catheter (M5 catheter) and Shockwave S4 IVL catheter (S4 catheter). Its product for the treatment of coronary artery disease (CAD) is Shockwave C2 IVL catheter (C2 catheter). M5 catheter is a five-emitter catheter for use in its IVL System in medium vessels for the treatment of above-the-knee PAD. S4 catheter is a four-emitter catheter for use in its IVL System in small vessels for the treatment of below-the-knee PAD. C2 catheter is a two-emitter catheter for use in its IVL System for the treatment of CAD.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL INC

Full Guru Analysis for SWAV

Full Factor Report for SWAV

HORIZON BANCORP INC (HBNC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of banking services in northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan through its subsidiaries, Horizon Bank (the Bank) and Horizon Risk Management, Inc. The Company operates through the commercial banking segment. The Bank is a full-service commercial bank that offers a range of commercial and retail banking and other services incident to banking along with a trust department that offers corporate and individual trust and agency services and investment management services. The Bank maintains approximately 78 full-service offices. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Horizon Risk Management, Inc., is a captive insurance company. Its loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, mortgage warehouse loans and consumer loans. It deposits include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, money market and time deposits.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HORIZON BANCORP INC

Full Guru Analysis for HBNC

Full Factor Report for HBNC

More details on Validea's Motley Fool strategy

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.