Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/14/2022

SIMULATIONS PLUS INC (SLP) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 56% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Simulations Plus, Inc. is a developer of drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, for machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure, and is exploring the application of its machine-learning technologies in other industries, including aerospace/military and general healthcare. The Company offers its products and services through two business segments, which include Simulations Plus, Inc. and Cognigen Corporation. Cognigen Corporation is the subsidiary of the Company. Its pharmaceutical/chemistry software is used by various companies, such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, and food industry companies and to regulatory agencies for use in the conduct of industry-based research. Its clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services include pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamics modeling, clinical trial simulations, data programming, and technical writing services in support of regulatory submissions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC (ODFL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a North American less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carriers. The Company provides regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its service offerings include expedited transportation, which is provided through a network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. It offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. It operates approximately 251 service center locations, of which the Company owns 227 and leases 24. Its service centers are responsible for the pickup and delivery of freight within their local service area. Its system offers its customers access to information such as freight tracking, shipping documents, rate quotes, rate databases, and account activity. These centralized systems and its customer service department provide its customers with a single point of contact to access information.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

