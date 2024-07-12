Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/12/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

WEYCO GROUP, INC. (WEYS) is a small-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Weyco Group, Inc. designs, markets, and distributes footwear principally for men. The Company is also focused on women and children, under a portfolio of brand names including: Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake. The Company operates through two segments: North American wholesale (Wholesale) and North American retail (Retail). In the Wholesale segment, its products are sold to footwear, department, and specialty stores, as well as e-commerce retailers, primarily in the United States and Canada. It also has licensing agreements with third parties who sell its branded apparel, accessories, and specialty footwear in the United States, as well as its footwear in Mexico and certain markets overseas. The Retail segment consists of e-commerce businesses and four brick-and-mortar retail stores in the United States. Retail sales are made directly to consumers on its Websites, or by its employees in its stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WEYCO GROUP, INC.

WEYS Guru Analysis

WEYS Fundamental Analysis

Motley Fool Portfolio

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.