Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/12/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC (CAR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a provider of vehicle rental and car sharing services. The Company's segments include Americas and International. The Americas segment provides and licenses the Company's brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean, and operates the Company's car sharing business in markets. The International segment provides and licenses the Company's brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australasia, and operates the Company's car sharing business in certain of these markets. The Company offers a variety of vehicles in its rental fleet, including luxury cars, electric, specialty-use vehicles, and light commercial vehicles. The Company operates through three brands in mobility solutions, such as Avis, Budget, and Zipcar, together with several other brands in their respective markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

VELOCITY FINANCIAL INC (VEL) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Velocity Financial, Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate finance company. The Company primarily originates and manages investor loans secured by one-to-four-unit residential rental and commercial properties, which it refers to collectively as investor real estate loans. It originates loans nationwide across its network of independent mortgage brokers. The Company's portfolio provides loans held for investment. The Company's loan is secured by a first lien on the underlying property with a personal guarantee. The Company's loan portfolio totaled $3.5 billion of unpaid principal balance (UPB) on properties in approximately 45 states and the District of Columbia. The Company funds its portfolio primarily through a combination of committed and uncommitted secured warehouse facilities, securitizations, corporate debt and equity.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

