Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/12/2022

CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. (CHMG) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chemung Financial Corporation is a financial services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Chemung Canal Trust Company (the Bank) and CFS Group, Inc. (CFS), provides a range of financial services, including demand, savings and time deposits, commercial, residential and consumer loans, interest rate swaps, letters of credit, wealth management services, employee benefit plans, insurance products, mutual funds and brokerage services. It manages its operations through two segments: core banking and Wealth Management Group (WMG). The core banking segment receives deposits from the general public and uses, such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans, mainly in its local markets and to invest in securities. The WMG services segment provides trust and investment advisory services to clients. The Bank operates approximately 31 branch offices located in 13 counties in New York and Bradford County in Pennsylvania.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC (EBTC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Company principally is engaged in the business of gathering deposits from the general public and investing primarily in commercial loans and investment securities and utilizing the resulting cash flows to conduct operations, expand service and product offerings, expand the branch network, and pay dividends to shareholders. The Company offers a range of commercial, residential and consumer loan products, deposit products and cash management services, commercial insurance services, as well as wealth management and wealth services. The Bank also offers various electronic banking capabilities via online and mobile. Its lending products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and commercial construction loans; residential loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; consumer loans; and credit risk and allowance for credit losses.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

SOUTH PLAINS FINANCIAL INC (SPFI) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: South Plains Financial Inc. is a bank holding company for City Bank (the Bank). The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, City Bank, provides a range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services. The Company operates through two segments: community banking, which includes City Bank, its sole banking subsidiary, and insurance, which includes Windmark Insurance Agency, Inc. The Bank operates approximately 25 full-service banking locations across seven geographic markets and approximately 15 loan production offices. The Company's loan portfolio includes commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans and consumer loans. Its loans to consumers include 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP (IBOC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 67% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: International Bancshares Corporation is a multibank financial holding company. The Company is engaged in providing a diversified range of commercial and retail banking services in its main banking and branch facilities located in north, south, central and southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. The Company, through its subsidiary banks, is engaged in the business of accepting, checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans. Its international banking business includes providing letters of credit, making commercial and industrial loans and providing foreign exchange services. Its subsidiary banks also offer other related services, such as credit cards, safety deposit boxes, collections, notary public, escrow services, drive-up and walk-up facilities, and other customary banking services. Its subsidiary banks include International Bank of Commerce, Commerce Bank and others.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

