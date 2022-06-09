Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/9/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

UNITY BANCORP, INC. (UNTY) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 87% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company that serves as a holding company for Unity Bank (the Bank). The Company's primary business is ownership and supervision of the Bank. The Company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business and offers services, including personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. The Company engages in a range of lending activities and offers commercial, small business administration (SBA), consumer, mortgage, home equity and personal loans. The Bank is a full-service commercial bank, providing a range of business and consumer financial services through its main office in Clinton, New Jersey and over 16 additional New Jersey branches located in Edison, Emerson, Flemington, Highland Park, Linden, Middlesex, North Plainfield, Phillipsburg, Scotch Plains, Somerset, Somerville, South Plainfield, Ramsey, Union, Washington, and Whitehouse.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of UNITY BANCORP, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for UNTY

Full Factor Report for UNTY

SAIA INC (SAIA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Saia, Inc. is a transportation company. The Company provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. It also offers customers a range of other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America. The Company's subsidiaries, Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC (Saia LTL Freight) is an LTL carrier, which serves approximately 45 states and provides LTL services to Canada and Mexico through relationships with third-party interline carriers. Saia LTL Freight offers its customers a range of LTL services, including time-definite and expedited options. Saia LTL Freight primarily provides its customers with solutions for shipments approximately 400-10,000 pounds. Saia LTL Freight operates a network comprised of approximately 176 owned and leased facilities, including three general offices and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers, including equipment acquired with finance leases.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SAIA INC

Full Guru Analysis for SAIA

Full Factor Report for SAIA

AMALGAMATED BANK (AMAL) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 73% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amalgamated Bank is a commercial bank and a chartered trust company that provides banking services. The Company offers solutions in the areas of personal banking, small business, commercial banking and institutional investing. Its product line includes residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multifamily mortgages, and a variety of commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also offers online banking and bill payment services, online cash management, safe deposit box rentals, debit card and automated teller machine (ATM) card services. Its corporate divisions include Commercial Banking, Trust and Investment Management and Consumer Banking.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AMALGAMATED BANK

Full Guru Analysis for AMAL

Full Factor Report for AMAL

INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC (IFS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Intercorp Financial Services Inc is a Peru-based financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides a wide range of products and related services spanning banking, insurance and wealth management to retail and commercial clients, by a distribution network of specialized advisors, dedicated sales force, and digital channels. The Company's operations are divided into three different business segments that complement each other: Banking, operated through the subsidiary Interbank; Insurance, operated through the subsidiary Interseguro; and Wealth Management, operated through the subsidiary Inteligo.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC

Full Guru Analysis for IFS

Full Factor Report for IFS

COLUMBIA FINANCIAL INC (CLBK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 87% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Columbia Financial, Inc. is the holding company of Columbia Bank and Freehold Bank, each of which is a federally chartered stock savings bank. The Company offers traditional financial services to businesses and consumers in its market areas. Through Columbia Bank and Freehold Bank, the Company serves the financial needs of its depositors and the local community as community-minded, customer service-focused institutions. It offers traditional financial services to businesses and consumers in its market areas. The Company attracts deposits from the general public and use those funds to originate a variety of loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to four-family real estate loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. The Company offers title insurance through its subsidiary, First Jersey Title Services, Inc. Wealth management services are offered through a third-party relationship.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of COLUMBIA FINANCIAL INC

Full Guru Analysis for CLBK

Full Factor Report for CLBK

More details on Validea's Motley Fool strategy

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.