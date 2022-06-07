Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/7/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. (MLI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mueller Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products. The Company manufacture a range of products, including copper tube and fittings; line sets; PEX plastic tube and fittings; steel nipples; brass rod, bar, and shapes; aluminum and brass forgings; aluminum impact extrusions; compressed gas valves; refrigeration valves and fittings; pressure vessels; coaxial heat exchangers; and insulated flexible duct systems. It operates in the United States and in Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, South Korea, the Middle East and China. It has three segments. The Piping Systems segment is composed of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller and Mueller Middle East. The Industrial Metals segment is composed of Brass Rod, Impacts & Micro Gauge and Brass Value-Added Products. The Climate segment is composed of Refrigeration Products, Westermeyer, Turbotec, Flex Duct and Linesets, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for MLI

Full Factor Report for MLI

RED RIVER BANCSHARES INC (RRBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Red River Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that provides a range of tailored banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The Company is primarily focused on banking organization, delivering specialized services to its customers. The Company targets privately-owned commercial and industrial operating companies for both credit and treasury management services. It also providing owners and key employees with the same customized, personal service for their individual financial needs. The Company's personal banking business supports its commercial banking focus. The Company's lending activities offers to individuals, professionals, small and medium-sized businesses and commercial companies. The Company offers a range of deposit products, including checking, savings, money market accounts, and time deposits. Its private banking group provides specialized deposit and loan products and services to high net worth individuals, business owners, and professionals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of RED RIVER BANCSHARES INC

Full Guru Analysis for RRBI

Full Factor Report for RRBI

ESAB CORP (ESAB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ESAB Corp is engaged in the production of welding and cutting equipment and consumables. The Company's capabilities include manual welding and cutting equipment, welding consumables, welding automation and mechanized cutting systems. The Company's product line includes Arc Welding Equipment, Cutting Automation, PPE and Accessories, Plasma, Filler Metals, Gas Equipment, Arc Gouging (CAC-A) and Exothermic Cutting, Welding Automation and Robotics, and ESAB Digital Solutions (EDS). It offers products and solutions for virtually welding and cutting process and application. The Company's brands include AlcoTec, Arcair, Exaton, GCE, Stoody, Thermal Dynamics, TurboTorch, Tweco, Victor Gas Equipment, and FirePower. The Company serve industries, such as automotive, general fabrication and civil construction, pipelines, pipe mills, power generation, process industry, repair and maintenance, shipbuilding and offshore, and transport and mobile machinery.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ESAB CORP

Full Guru Analysis for ESAB

Full Factor Report for ESAB

NELNET, INC. (NNI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nelnet, Inc. is a diversified company that is focused on offering educational services, technology solutions, telecommunications and asset management. The Company's segments include Loan Servicing and Systems (LSS); Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing (ETS&PP); Communications; Asset Generation and Management (AGM), and Nelnet Bank. The LSS segment is focused on student and consumer loan origination services and servicing, loan origination and servicing-related technology solutions. The ETS&PP segment provides education services, payment technology, and community management solutions. The Communications segment is focused on providing fiber optic service directly to homes and businesses for Internet, telephone, and television services. The AGM segment includes the acquisition and management of student and other loan assets. The Nelnet Bank segment is focused on the private education loan marketplace.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NELNET, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for NNI

Full Factor Report for NNI

ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC (ORRF) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company of Orrstown Bank. The Company provides banking and financial advisory services located in south central Pennsylvania, principally in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry and York Counties, Pennsylvania, and in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. It operates in the community banking segment and engages in lending activities, including commercial, residential, commercial mortgages, construction, municipal and various forms of consumer lending and deposit services, including checking, savings, time and money market deposits. It also provides fiduciary, investment advisory, insurance and brokerage services. The Bank makes commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital and other commercial purpose loans to commercial clients. The Bank also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit and other consumer loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC

Full Guru Analysis for ORRF

Full Factor Report for ORRF

REPUBLIC BANCORP, INC. KY (RBCAA) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Republic Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the Bank) and Republic Insurance Services, Inc. (the Captive). The Bank is a Kentucky-based, state-chartered non-member financial institution. The Captive is an insurance subsidiary of the Company. The Company operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions (TRS), and Republic Credit Solutions (RCS). Traditional Banking segment provides traditional banking products to customers. Warehouse segment provides short-term, revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers across the United States through mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Mortgage Banking segment originates, sells and services long-term, single family, first lien residential real estate loans. TRS segment facilitates the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products. RCS segment offers consumer credit products, which are unsecured and small dollar consumer loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of REPUBLIC BANCORP, INC. KY

Full Guru Analysis for RBCAA

Full Factor Report for RBCAA

FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC (FCX) is a large-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is a mining company. The Company operates through geographical assets with proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum, and traded copper producer. The Company's segments include refined copper products, copper in concentrate, gold, molybdenum, oil and other. The Company's segments include the Morenci, Cerro Verde, Grasberg copper mines, the Rod & Refining operations and the United States (U.S.) Oil and Gas Operations. The Company has organized its operations into five divisions, which include North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining and Molybdenum mines. The Company's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, copper and gold deposits, and mining operations in the Americas, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in North America and the Cerro Verde operation in South America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC

Full Guru Analysis for FCX

Full Factor Report for FCX

More details on Validea's Motley Fool strategy

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.