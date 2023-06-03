Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/3/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

BUCKLE INC (BKE) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 56% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Buckle, Inc. is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company operates approximately 441 retail stores in 42 states throughout the United States. It markets a wide selection of casual apparel including denim, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. The Company offers denim from brands, such as Miss Me, Rock Revival, KanCan, Hidden, Flying Monkey, Levi's, Preme, Smoke Rise, Ariat, Good American, and Wrangler. Its other brands include Hurley, Billabong, Affliction, American Fighter, Sullen, Howitzer, Oakley, Fox, RVCA, 7 Diamonds, Nixon, Free People, Z Supply, Salt Life, White Crow, Brew City, Reef, Stance, Versace Cologne, American Highway, Eight X, Pendelton, Hooey, Goorin Bros., Old Row, Timberland, Teva, Kimes Ranch, SOREL, Hey Dude, Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, SAXX, Ray-Ban, Wanakome, Guess, Fossil, Brixton, Dr. Martens, Very G, Birkenstock, Bed Stu, Palladium, Mia, K-Swiss, Myra, STS and G-Shock.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

TOLL BROTHERS INC (TOL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Toll Brothers, Inc. is a builder of luxury homes. The Company is engaged in designing, building, marketing, selling and arranging to finance for an array of luxury residential single-family detached homes, attached homes, master-planned resort-style golf and urban communities. Its segments include Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill (City Living). The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities located in affluent suburban markets that cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, affordable luxury, age-qualified and second-home buyers in the United States. Traditional Home Building segment operates in five geographic areas, including the North region, Mid-Atlantic region, South region, Mountain region and Pacific region. Urban infill segment builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living (City Living). It operates in over 24 states and in the District of Columbia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

WISDOMTREE INC (WT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: WisdomTree, Inc. is a financial creator. It offers a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models and solutions. It also develops digital products and structures, including digital or blockchain-enabled mutual funds (Digital Funds) and tokenized assets, as well as its blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime. It offers ETPs covering equity, commodities, fixed income, leveraged-and-inverse, currency, alternatives, and cryptocurrency. It operates as an ETP sponsor and asset manager, providing investment advisory services globally through its subsidiaries in the United States and Europe. WisdomTree Prime is a blockchain-native wallet developed for saving, spending, and investing in both native crypto assets and tokenized versions of mainstream financial assets. It allows retail consumers to purchase, sell and exchange dollar tokens, gold tokens, other digital assets and blockchain assets, such as Digital Funds, made available in the mobile application.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS INC (FCFS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FirstCash Holdings, Inc. is an international operator of pawn stores and a provider of technology-driven point-of-sale payment solutions, both focused on serving cash and credit-constrained consumers. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, AFF, also provides lease-to-own and retail finance payment solutions for consumer goods and services through a nationwide network of approximately 8,600 active retail merchant partner locations. Its more than 2,800 pawn stores buy and sell a range of jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise, and make small consumer pawn loans secured by pledged personal property. AFF's technology provides its merchant partners with leasing and financing experiences in-store, online, in-cart and on mobile devices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

